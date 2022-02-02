Quebec City police block streets in preparation of truck convoy's arrival

Quebec City police are blocking off streets to control where an unknown number of demonstrators can parade their trucks and other vehicles in protest of public health measures when they arrive Thursday.

"No act of vandalism, violence or criminal offence will be tolerated," said André Turcotte, deputy director of the police service (SPVQ), on Wednesday.

Organizers behind the protest say they are planning a peaceful demonstration with no intention of drawing attention or demonstrators away from Ottawa, which peaked last weekend and continues this week as many refuse to leave until the government puts an end to public health restrictions.

The protest slated for Quebec City, which has several rally points across eastern Quebec, is aimed at providing a closer destination for local protesters to show their support of those in Ottawa, organizers say on social media.

"Let those who are too far go to Quebec City with us to put pressure on our side too," says a Facebook post on the Convoi Sept-Iles/Port-Cartier page.

"We have to put pressure on all sides, in each province!"

Conflicts with winter carnival

Meanwhile some politicians are calling for calm and respect as concerns emerge about the potential disruption residents could face in Quebec City, were the narrow, historic streets are hundreds of years old.

The demonstration is planned during the world's largest winter festival. Organizers of the Quebec Winter Carnival, which opens this Friday, say they will do their best to keep the public informed about any changes to schedules or events

Liberal leader Dominique Anglade said she understands that people are frustrated these days, and everyone has the right to protest, but there are limits.

"Where you draw the line is when people are saying, you know, 'we just want to block all the streets. We want to create violence. We want to destroy property,'"' said Anglade.

Anglade points out the Nazi flag was seen flying in Ottawa, and by flashing such symbols, "you risk sending a very, very bad message to the whole population. And I don't think we should tolerate that."

Police in touch with protesters

Turcotte said Quebec City police have been in touch with organizers behind the protest, and "the discussion is open and we have very good collaboration with these people."

Those discussions will continue in the coming hours and days as demonstrators roll into the city, he said, as the goal is to "ensure that everything takes place in a safe manner."

Turcotte said he has no reason to believe that demonstrators will stay in the capital beyond Saturday, but he is ready for any eventuality.

Police are designating areas where protesters can gather.

Some streets in the city's centre are already closed for the carnival, and demonstrators will not be able to drive up to the National Assembly building.

Honoré-Mercier Avenue is closed between Grande Allée and René-Lévesque boulevards, as is the section of Grande Allée between Cours du Général-De Montcalm and D'Auteuil Street.

Quebec Minister of Public Security Geneviève Guilbault said Wednesday that "we must find the balance between respect for people to demonstrate and the right of people to live."

Guilbault said Quebec City police will have what they need to keep the peace and the National Assembly's security team will work in collaboration with the SPVQ.

Quebec City mayor Bruno Marchand said flooding the city's narrow streets with demonstrators, bringing the economy to a standstill in order to demonstrate, could anger citizens and merchants alike.

Marchand said he respects the right to demonstrate, but believes, with restaurants just reopening and the winter carnival about to begin, "the moment is badly chosen."