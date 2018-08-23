Heavy truck collision closes Highway 40 eastbound in Dorval

A collision involving three heavy trucks early Thursday morning has closed Highway 40 eastbound at Sources Boulevard in Dorval.

The collision occurred just before 3 a.m. Lanes are expected to reopen at around 9:30 a.m., according to Quebec provincial police.

Though traffic is being redirected to a service road, provincial police expect the area to be congested as rush hour gets underway.

Motorists are being detoured via the Sources Boulevard Exit and are allowed to re-enter at Hymus Boulevard, about four kilometres away.

DERNIÈRE HEURE: accident majeur entre poids lourds et une camionnette sur l’autoroute 40 en direction est à la hauteur du boulevard des Sources. Fermeture complète <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/rcmtl?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#rcmtl</a> <a href="https://t.co/bQYGviYTS4">pic.twitter.com/bQYGviYTS4</a> —@pascalrobidas

Tractor trailer collides with MTQ road crew

Sûreté du Québec spokesperson Sgt. Daniel Thibaudeau said a tractor trailer truck was headed eastbound when it entered a busy construction zone near Sources Boulevard.

Two right-hand lanes were closed and there was a Ministry of Transport (MTQ) crew on site retrieving road cones from the back of a pickup truck, he said.

There was a second MTQ truck following the crew, designed to serve as a buffer between traffic and the workers.

Due to the collision, drivers on Highway 40 eastbound found themselves in gridlock early Thursday. (Lauren McCallum/CBC)

The tractor trailer hit the first truck, sending it into the pickup truck. A worker that was in the back of the pickup truck was thrown onto the roadway, Thibaudeau said.

The worker, a man in his thirties, landed under the tractor trailer truck as it caught fire.

A second MTQ employee suffered second-degree burns pulling the man out from under the burning vehicle.

A guard truck, deployed by the MTQ to protect road crews as they collected cones, was severely damaged in the collision. (Radio-Canada)

Firefighters were able to extinguish the burning vehicle quickly. There were no dangerous materials on board.

The worker who was thrown from under the truck was transported to hospital for emergency surgery.

At first, SQ officers said they feared for his life, but later said the worker was in stable condition and is expected to survive.

The drivers of all three trucks involved were slightly injured.

Thibaudeau said two SQ collision specialists have been called to the scene to investigate the incident alongside Quebec's workplace health and safety board (CNESST).

Speaking to CBC News early Thursday, he said it is too soon to say if there will be any charges laid against the driver of the tractor trailer truck.

Three trucks were involved in the collision early Thursday, closing Highway 40 in Dorval. (Alain Beland/Radio-Canada)

With files from Lauren McCallum and Radio-Canada

