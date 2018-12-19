Truck collides with railway bridge in Montreal's east end, leading to road closure

A truck has collided with a railway bridge in Montreal's east end, closing Notre-Dame Street East to traffic between Dickson Street and Pie-IX Boulevard during rush hour Wednesday morning.

The collision occurred at around 8 a.m. on Notre-Dame near Ste-Catherine Street in the borough Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve.

The truck driver, a man in his early 30s, was hauling a boom lift on a flat-bed trailer. The lift did not fit under the bridge, leading to the collision.

The truck stopped instantly upon hitting the structure and the motorist following the truck was unable to brake in time, slamming into the back of the truck, said Montreal police spokesperson Const. Caroline Chèvrefils.

The man driving the truck was thrown into the windshield. He was taken to hospital with a minor head injury, she said. A female motorist, also about 30 years old, in the car behind was treated on the scene for shock.

Notre Dame is shut down in both directions after a truck carrying what looks like a boom lift slammed into a CN rail bridge. His head slammed against his windshield and he is in hospital. A woman following in her car slammed into the trailer and is being treated for shock. <a href="https://t.co/0Hw0hMoXtC">pic.twitter.com/0Hw0hMoXtC</a> —@TurnbullJay

CN officials began inspecting the bridge by 8:30 a.m. It will be up to the rail company to decide when it is safe to open the road to traffic, said Chèvrefils.

Police are assisting with traffic and, in a tweet, recommended motorists avoid the area.