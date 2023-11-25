Jewish Montrealers vow to keep protesting until Hamas releases every hostage

Speaking to a crowd in front of the Canadian Red Cross building in Montreal's Verdun borough, Ariela Cotler described the moment as bittersweet.

A four-day truce between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas took effect on Friday. The truce allows for the expected release of 50 of about 240 hostages held by Hamas in Gaza.

It's good news, but not good enough, according to Cotler, who led a chant as the crowd of protesters held red balloons and signs showing the names and faces of Hamas's kidnapping victims.

"Bring them all home!" protesters said.

Since late October, Cotler and other Jewish Montrealers have been getting together once a week, staging protests at dfferent locations to call for the release of hostages captured on Oct. 7 after Hamas launched an attack in southern Israel.

About 1,200 people were killed, according to Israeli authorities.

Israel responded with a devastating bombing campaign and ground offensive that have killed about 14,000 people in Gaza, with 40 per cent of them children, according to Palestinian health authorities.

As part of the truce, 150 Palestinians held in Israeli prisons are also expected to be released.

The Jewish Montrealers' latest weekly protest took place as howling winter winds whipped around the city.

"We're thrilled to know that there are people reunited, children, mothers and families reunited," Aviva Aspler Drazin said.

"But we have not taken our focus off those who are left behind, and we will be here and keep advocating until they're all reunited."

Oran Zlotnik says he wants to feel safe in Israel if or when he moves back home. (Antoni Nerestant/CBC)

'Nobody's OK,' protester says

Many of the people at Friday's protest didn't know each other prior to last month. Their gatherings aren't just about advocacy: they have also turned into a support system for everyone involved.

The tensions associated with Israel and Hamas have been on display in Montreal. The Service de police de la Ville de Montréal has seen a major increase in reported hate crimes against Jewish and Muslim people.

"A lot of people at work are asking us if we're OK, if everything's OK, and most Israelis will say 'Yeah, I'm OK,' but nobody's OK," said Oran Zlotnik, whose cousin was killed by Hamas on Oct. 7.

Zlotnik moved from Israel to Montreal a few years ago to train as a surgeon. The plan is to go back home, but he says he's having second thoughts.

"I look at my four-year-old baby, and I think about her being kidnapped," he said.

"We're not happy to see people suffering on the other side, but we need to have basic security. I can't imagine ever feeling safe in our country before Hamas people are imprisoned or eliminated."

Urging Red Cross to find a way

Friday's protest in Montreal was not just about calling for the release of Hamas's remaining hostages.

The group is also urging the Red Cross to do everything in its power to gain access to those who are still held captive and assess their health.

"We don't blame the Red Cross but we want the Red Cross to do what they're supposed to do which is to ensure the safety of the hostages that remain," said Aspler Drazin.

The protesters gathered near the Canadian Red Cross building in Montreal's Verdun borough. (Antoni Nerestant/CBC)

In a statement, the Canadian Red Cross said the organization "has publicly and repeatedly stated that access must be granted to the Red Cross to conduct visits with the hostages to check on their well-being, bring medical aid and pass messages between families."

"The Red Cross is concerned for the well-being of all of the hostages taken on Oct. 7," the statement read.

"The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has been calling for the release of hostages since the beginning and will continue to do so."