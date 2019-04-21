Troops arrive in Quebec communities most vulnerable to flooding

Spring floods around Quebec forced the evacuation of around 900 people, and around 600 Canadian Forces troops have been deployed to assist in the most vulnerable areas.

In Bécancour, across the river from Trois-Rivières, around 20 troops arrived late Saturday night and worked until 2 a.m. putting sandbags around the town's water filtration plant to protect the water supply from contamination.

Approximately 140 troops from CFB Valcartier arrived in Gatineau Saturday night. The soldiers will be deployed across the Outaouais on Sunday morning, Étienne Dion, a military public affairs officer, told Radio-Canada.

Troops will arrive around noon Sunday in Laval as waters continue to rise in the Rivière des Prairies and the Outaouais and Mille Îles rivers, but the Montreal area has been thus far spared from major flooding.

The suburb of Vaudreuil-Dorion, parts of which border the Lake of Two Mountains and the St. Lawrence River, advised residents that a drone would be operating in the area to assess the situation from the air. The Montreal Metropolitan Community is also using a plane to observe the extent of flooding.

Quebec Public Security Minister Geneviève Guilbault said Saturday evening that troops were also being sent to Saint-André-Avelin, Trois-Rivières and Pontiac — where a 72-year-old woman died yesterday after floods washed out a road.

On Sunday morning, the province's civil security department was assessing the latest information from operations around the province. As of Saturday evening, according to Urgence Québec, the most evacuations had taken place in Sherbrooke, Beauceville, Saint-Raymond and Lévis.