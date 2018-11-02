Couple confined to Trois-Rivières basement by caretakers, police say

Two people accused of confining and extorting a couple they were caring for are expected in court in Trois-Rivières today.

Local police say the victims, a couple in their 60s who are mentally impaired, were intermittently locked in the home while they lived with the suspects from September 2014 and June 2018.

The woman in the couple did not return to the home after she received medical treatment for a fall in August 2017, and the man escaped nearly a year later, in June 2018.

Sgt. Luc Mongrain said the delay between the two victims' escapes might have been due to their vulnerability.

"These were people who were psychologically manipulated. I can imagine they feared there would be consequences and reprisals," he said.

He said the investigation began after local fire prevention services saw locks outside a door leading to the basement while they were inspecting the home last year.

Couple under woman's care since 2009

Police had to meet several witnesses to corroborate the story and obtain arrest and search warrants, Mongrain said. The suspects, a man and woman in their 50s, were arrested Thursday at the home on Pics-Bois Street.

They are expected to be charged with forcible confinement, extortion, uttering threats and assault.

Mongrain said it appears the male victim escaped during a time where the door was not locked. The suspects tightly controlled the lives and finances of the couple, he said, but allowed them to go into town now and then.

He said the couple have been under the female suspect's care since 2009, when they lived in Rimouski. In 2014, she moved to Trois-Rivières to live with her new boyfriend, the male suspect.

The couple moved with her. It is unclear whether they were being extorted while living in Rimouski, Mongrain said.