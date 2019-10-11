Trois-Rivières Catholic diocese postpones church sale to Islamic cultural centre

The Roman Catholic bishop of Trois-Rivières has announced that his diocese will postpone selling Saint-Jean-de-Brébeuf Church to its neighbour, the Islamic Cultural Centre of the Mauricie, after an outcry from some parishioners over the pending sale to the Muslim community.

More than 100 parishioners attended a special assembly Tuesday night after the sale was announced, and while many were in favour of the transaction but disagreed with its terms, several attendees said they wanted the building to stay in the hands of the Christian community.

Bishop Luc Bouchard said he is delaying any decision for a few years, until the community has a chance to reflect on the future use of all the churches in the diocese — and to give certain parishioners the opportunity to learn and grow.

"The primary motivation for suspending the process is to create peace in people's hearts and an atmosphere of peace in this situation," he said.

Bouchard said he disagrees with the disrespectful comments made by several parishioners Tuesday, and he thinks postponing the sale will help prevent the discourse from becoming hateful.

"This does not mean everyone has the same opinion. It's the way those opinions are expressed," he said.

The Islamic Cultural Centre — which is raising money for a mosque in Trois-Rivières but did not specify whether that would be the use for the church — offered $500,000 for the building, which had not been listed for sale.

The church, constructed in 1957, is currently only being used about half the year, and the Islamic Cultural Centre occasionally rents out the basement.

Bouchard said he supported the recommendation of the team evaluating the offer that the deal be accepted, and he was on board with the sale of the church to the centre.

More than 100 people showed up at a meeting Tuesday to weigh in on the sale of Saint-Jean-de-Brébeuf Church. (Camille Carpentier/Radio-Canada)

He said members of the community should take this time to educate themselves.

"It seems to me that we need to do whatever possible to stop hateful speech and the development of hateful feelings," he said.

"Teaching people love takes time," he said. "Teaching goodness, teaching civility, teaching to share: it takes time."

René Beaudoin, a historian and member of the committee on the future of Mauricie churches, said figuring out what to do with vacant or disused church buildings is an ongoing discussion across the province; some have been converted to theatres, others to libraries or restaurants or some other purpose.

Considering the symbolic weight of these buildings in Quebec, said Beaudoin, working out what to do with them is not an easy task anywhere in the province.

Long-time parishioner Pierre Auger said postponing the decision to sell the church is good news.

He said although there were some hateful opinions expressed at Tuesday night's meeting, most people were, in fact, upset by the lack of consultation about the sale.

"They presented us a fait accompli," he said.

Representatives of the Islamic Cultural Centre of the Mauricie were not available for an interview.