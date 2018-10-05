Rito Mints factory in Trois-Rivières suffers major damage in overnight fire

Firefighters from three municipalities were called to downtown Trois-Rivières early Friday morning for a fire that tore its way through a mint factory overnight.

Emergency crews were called at around 11:30 p.m. Thursday after Rito Mints employees noticed the building's roof was on fire.

Rito Mints, in business since 1957, describes itself as the largest manufacturer of mints in Canada.

About 75 firefighters from Trois-Rivières, Saint-Étienne-des-Grès and Bécancour responded to the call.

Stéphane Brisson, chief of the Trois-Rivières fire department, told Radio-Canada there is already major damage to the factory and firefighters may be on site until noon.

The fight to control the fire was complicated by the size of the factory and the many renovations that have been made to it over the years. The fact that it is built of wood and steel added to the issue, he said.

However, the lack of wind during the night allowed firefighters to contain the flames, and no area residences had to be evacuated.

A city bus was brought in so employees of the factory could stay warm.

With files from Radio-Canada