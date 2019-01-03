Trois-Rivières police search for missing 15-year-old girl

Trois-Rivières police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 15-year-old girl.

Lee-Ann Patry ran away from home on Saturday, Dec. 15 after an alleged dispute with her family members, police say.

Her family told police this is not the first time she has run away.

Lee-Ann is five feet three inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds.

She was last seen wearing knee-length trousers, a turquoise, purple and white hoodie and a black cap.

Police said she could be in the Granby, Que., area.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Trois-Rivières police at 819-691-2929 ext. 6.