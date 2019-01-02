Man critically injured in collision while walking on Highway 40 in Trois-Rivières

Provincial police are investigating after a man was hit by a car while wandering down Highway 40 westbound near Trois-Rivières, Que., early Wednesday.

The 30-year-old man, suspected of being intoxicated, has been linked to a car that was allegedly taken without consent about 30 minutes before the collision, provincial police spokesperson Sgt. Eloïse Cossette told CBC.

The man left a social gathering in someone else's car just before 1 a.m. and party-goers notified police — telling officers he left under the influence of alcohol in a car that he didn't have permission to drive.

From there, Cossette said, it appears the man drove off and got stuck in a snowbank about 20 kilometres away on Notre Dame Street South in Louiseville.

Police say he then took off on foot, heading toward the highway.

"We received some calls from drivers who were seeing a man walking on the highway," she said. "At one point, the man got hit by a car."

The collision happened at around 1:30 a.m., she said, and the man was taken to hospital in critical condition.

"He was badly injured," she said. "We want to know why he did that."

Provincial police collision investigators are looking for clues at the site of the collision and the crashed car.

"We will see later if there is any infraction," she said.

The priority, she said, was to ensure the man was taken to hospital and properly cared for.