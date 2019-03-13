Trevor Noah returning to Montreal for 2019 Just For Laughs festival

For the second year in a row, Montreal comedy fans will be treated to the musings of The Daily Show host Trevor Noah, who's returning to perform at the Just For Laughs festival.

Noah is bringing his arena tour, Loud and Clear, to the Bell Centre July 26. The South African comedian hosted two galas at the festival last year.

Also performing at the 37th edition of the festival: Australian standup comedian Jim Jefferies, who will host two galas, British comedian Jimmy Carr, whose latest Netflix special debuted on Tuesday, and Cristela Alonzo, who will host the Ethnic Show.

More acts will be announced in the coming weeks. The festival runs from July 10 to 28.

In 2018, Howie Mandel and a Los Angeles-based talent and literary agency bought the struggling festival.

Its future was uncertain after sexual assault allegations involving co-founder and president Gilbert Rozon emerged during the #MeToo movement.

Rozon is facing one count of indecent assault and one count of rape, charges that were part of the Criminal Code when the alleged events occurred in 1979.

His case will be back in court April 25, when a judge is expected to decide whether his trial will be held in front of a jury or a judge alone.