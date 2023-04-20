Transport minister confirms 3rd link limited to public transit, says change was 'difficult decision'

Transport Minister Geneviève Guilbault announced on Thursday the third link project would be substantially smaller than originally planned.

In the first update on the project in 2023, Guilbault confirmed the highway between Quebec City and Lévis would be exclusively for public transit.

Guilbault reiterated the government's commitment to ensuring mobility between the two cities across the river.

During the 2022 election campaign, Premier François Legault maintained the project was necessary to reduce traffic congestion and to keep up with population growth in the area. Initially, the Coalition Avenir Québec's project was set to include six lanes, only two of which were reserved bus lanes.

But Guilbault said that their research and evaluation reinforced their decision to reserve the tunnel for public transit.

"It was a very difficult decision," said Guilbault. "We have to make responsible decisions that are pragmatic but are difficult … We know that there are going to be some residents who are disappointed, some more than others."

On Wednesday, news of the announcement already had people in the Quebec City area split.

Some hoped the change could encourage the use of public transit while others were concerned it wouldn't do much for people who depend on their vehicles.

Encouraging the use of public transit

Guilbault said she hopes this change will encourage people to leave their cars at home and take public transit which could effectively transport them directly from the South Shore municipality into Quebec City's downtown.

"If we want to be attractive and compare to other big cities, we have to offer attractive sustainable transit," said Guilbault.

The third link, as presented at a press conference in 2022, included a twin-tube tunnel. (Réseau express de la capitale)

Elizabeth Saindon, a student who lives in Lévis, will be travelling to attend school in Quebec City next year. She says although there is a dedicated bus lane on the bridge, it doesn't help much during rush hour.

"It's complicated… Sometimes when there is traffic it does get long and it's tiring," said Saindon.

"I think it's great that it's just for public transport and I think it's just going to get people to … leave their car probably at home."

Elizabeth Saindon says reserving the tunnel for public transit will help mitigate traffic, especially during rush hour. (Émilie Warren/CBC)

'I don't think people will be convinced to use transit'

Melody Tran, a resident of Quebec City, has been taking public transit for the past 30 years.

She says she is in favour of encouraging people to take public transit, but that limiting the tunnel to buses or the tramway may not be effective.

Melody Tran, waiting for a bus in Quebec City, says reserving the third link to public transit may not be enough to encourage people to leave their cars at home. (Rachel Watts/CBC)

"Quebec City is a little behind. The idea is good but I don't think people will be convinced to use transit. There are still people in Charlesbourg, Lac-Saint-Jean [regions], they have two to three cars for a family … it doesn't make sense," said Tran, adding that the push to use transit will likely be gradual and not pay off immediately .

"It's going to take time … they are going to lose money for sure."