Quebec transport minister gets a taste of Montreal's Orange line during rush hour

Quebec Transport Minister François Bonnardel took Montreal's packed Orange Metro line for a ride this morning — seeing for himself just how crowded it is during morning rush hour.

After the ride, Bonnardel told reporters he is quite familiar with the city's Metro system as he took the Green line often in his youth.

He still uses the Metro on occasion, he said, just not as frequently as he once did, but he's aware that the city has been dealing with overcrowding during peak commuting times.

The province is working on alleviating the pressure and "we have many projects on the table," he said.

The minister's ride — which he did in the company of several provincial officials — comes in response to Montreal Valérie Plante's suggestion that the minister was "out of touch" when he dismissed her proposed Pink line.

In February, the mayor thanked the minister for "accepting her invitation to travel on the Orange line, which welcomes hundreds of thousands of Montrealers every day."

On Twitter, she said she was eager to talk to him "about this issue and the possible solutions."

This was after Bonnardel had stated that the Pink line was not "a priority in the short, medium and long term.''

After riding with the transport minister, Plante said it important to her that the government realize how crowded it is in the morning.

It's good news that more and more people are relying on public transit to get to work, but, at the same time, it shows a strong need for all stakeholders to work toward improving the system, she said.

"We have to find solutions together," she said.

Plante said she was happy the minister had come to see for himself just how busy it is on the Metro.

City administration continues Pink line push

The Pink line must link Montréal-Nord to downtown with nearly 20 stations, according to the Projet Montréal site, but the provincial government has declined to set aside funds for Plante's campaign promise.

It's a promise that Plante made as way to unclog the Orange line, which runs through Montreal and Laval.

Quebec's premier has said he favours expanding the Blue line to the east.

Marie Lalli takes the metro every morning. She leaves super early to avoid the crowds, but often still ends up having to wait for a few metros to pass before she can get on. (Verity Stevenson/CBC)

Marie Lalli is all-too familiar with the crowding on the Orange line. She leaves early with hopes of beating the rush, but she often finds herself waiting every morning for a few trains to pass before she finds room.

"I leave at 6:30 in the morning to be able to avoid the 7:30 jam inside the Metro," she told CBC News on Tuesday. "You sometimes get a seat."

Hearing that the transport minister was taking the Metro for a ride, she said it will give him a chance to see what Montrealers go through every day just to get to work.

It's always full, she said, and a new Metro line would "be good."