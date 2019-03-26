No more $3.25 metro tickets — public transit fares going up across Montreal area

A single Montreal Metro ticket will now cost $3.50, instead of the usual $3.25, and a regular monthly pass will cost $86.50, instead of $85.

The fares are going up everywhere as of July 1.

The transit agency for the Greater Montreal area — the ARTM, which oversees public transit in Montreal, Longueuil, Laval, and commuter trains and buses in the region — announced Wednesday afternoon that its fares would be going up.

On average, transit will cost commuters two per cent more, though there are slight differences depending on the region.

The increase from $3.25 to $3.50 for Metro tickets represents a 7.7 per cent hike, though.

The ARTM pointed out that the price has not changed in Montreal since 2015, and that fares in Laval and Longueuil have been fixed for even longer.

The full list of new prices is on a chart drawn out by the ARTM, which can be found here.