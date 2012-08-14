Judge rules Quebec Civil Code discriminates against trans, non-binary people

In a landmark decision, a Superior Court judge is forcing the province to reword several sections of the Civil Code of Quebec because they discriminate against trans and non-binary people.

Justice Gregory Moore invalidated several articles of the Civil Code, including the one that prevents a person from changing the sex listed on their act of birth to reflect their gender identity.

Moore also struck down the provision that requires someone to be identified as a mother or a father on a declaration of birth, instead of being referred to as a parent.

The ruling is a major victory for Quebecers who do not identify as either male or female.

According to the judge, the limitations of the Civil Code deprive trans and non-binary people "of the dignity and the equality that they are owed."

"Their inability to prove their true identity keeps them in a state of acute vulnerability that too often leads to suicide," the decision reads.

The judge gave the province until the end of the year to amend the Civil Code.

Jenna Jacobs, transgender woman, and Elizabeth Heller are partners and are among the plaintiffs in the case, along with The Centre for Gender Advocacy at Concordia University.

"This decision is an important victory for the rights of non-binary individuals, trans parents, trans non-citizens and trans youth," the student-funded group said in a statement. "The fight for justice and ensuring legal protection of all intersex, trans and non-binary people is ongoing and there clearly remains much work to be done."

The judge also ruled that people should be allowed to change their gender designation, even if they are not Canadian citizens, opening the door to permanent residents, refugees and people without status.

Quebec's attorney general had argued that the Civil Code had already been amended to make it easier for people to change their gender designation.

Judge also rules on rights of underage trans, non-binary people

Justice Moore did not completely side with the plaintiffs — upholding a parent's right to object to their child's request for a name change.

"A person between fourteen and seventeen years old who anticipates or who is confronted with their parent's objection to their gender identity has many ways of getting around it," the judge wrote in his decision. "The plaintiffs did not prove that the registrar of civil status rejected a young person's application to change their name because a parent objected to their gender identity."

However, the judge did strike down a section of the Civil Code that requires an underage person to provide a letter from a physician, psychologist, psychiatrist, sexologist or social worker when applying to change their gender designation.