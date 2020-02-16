Protesters block train tracks near Rivière-du-Loup in solidarity with Wet'suwet'en

A group of about a dozen people piled snow and pylons on the CN Rail tracks in the municipality of Saint-Pascal, Que., about 44 kilometres southwest of Rivière-du-Loup, Sunday morning.

The Sûreté du Québec said this section of tracks was closed until around 5 p.m.

The group is blocking the tracks in solidarity with the ongoing conflict between Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs and the RCMP in northern B.C.

Protests sprang up across the country last week after the RCMP began raiding blockades set up by Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs opposing a natural gas pipeline on traditional land.

The police are enforcing a B.C. Supreme Court injunction to allow Coastal GasLink workers to continue construction on the pipeline.

The $6-billion, 670-kilometre Coastal GasLink pipeline is a key component of a $40-billion project announced by the federal and provincial governments last fall.

In Kahnawake, Que., a week-long blockade on the Canadian Pacific Railway tracks has forced Exo to cancel service on its Candiac commuter line.

Another blockade in Tyendinaga Mohawk territory near Belleville, Ont., has stopped Via Rail service between Montreal and Toronto.

Protesters gathered in front of Quebec's National Assembly on Saturday to show their support for the Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs. (Radio-Canada)

On Saturday, about 100 people gathered in front of Quebec's National Assembly to protest in solidarity.

On Friday, Quebec Premier François Legault once again called on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to act, saying the situation was having a "major impact" on the province's economy.