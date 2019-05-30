Truck gets stuck under Guy Street overpass

An eighteen-wheeler truck got stuck underneath a train overpass on Guy Street in downtown Montreal early this morning — the third such incident there since last fall.

Police say it happened at around 3:30 a.m. Thursday and was still there at 6 a.m.

"It's going to take a while to get it out because they still have to take its load off," said police spokesperson Manuel Couture.

"It's really stuck."

Three commuter train lines use that overpass, but Canadian Pacific Railway has inspected the bridge and allowed them to continue taking it this morning.

The incident isn't causing any train delays so far. Guy Street remains closed between Saint-Antoine Street and Argyle Avenue.