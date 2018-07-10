Derailed train in Saint-Constant causing delays for South Shore commuters

Despite hopes commuter train service would run as usual this morning, an overnight derailment has caused several delays on the Candiac line.

Trains will not stop at the Sainte-Catherine station for an undetermined length of time after at least five cars of a Canadian Pacific Railway train jumped the tracks.

A shuttle service will bring passengers who arrive in Sainte-Catherine to Saint-Constant station. Commuters are being advised to head to the Delson, Candiac and Saint-Constant stations in order to travel into the city.

Caroline Julie Fortin, spokesperson for the body that oversees public transit in the Montreal region, said earlier this morning there may be slight delays because trains will have to travel slower near the derailment site.

However, a number of commuter trains on the line are delayed by 30 to 40 minutes at least.

Employee jumped out of the way

The derailment occurred around midnight near the Rang St-Pierre level crossing. Two of the five rail cars landed in a nearby ditch.

A CP Rail employee, a switcher who was working beside the track, sustained minor injuries when he tried to jump out of the way of the train cars that were derailing, according to Alexandre Tremblay, spokesperson for the local firefighters.

At least four cars of a Canadian Pacific Railway train jumped the tracks overnight in Saint-Constant, on Montreal's South Shore, forcing the closure of a nearby commuter train station. (Alain Béland/Radio-Canada)

It is still unclear what led to the incident. An investigator from the Transportation Safety Board is at the scene.

The train had 38 loaded cars and two empty ones. Of the cars that derailed, three were carrying steel, according to TSB spokesperson Alexandre Fournier.

Officials have been trying to get more South Shore commuters to take public transit, including the train, as a way to alleviate traffic issues on the Mercier Bridge.

From July 3 to 9, exo offered rush hour commuters free rides on the train as an incentive.