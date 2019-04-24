Train carrying hazardous materials derails in L'Assomption, Que.

A cargo train has derailed near L'Assomption, Que., just east of Montreal, but officials say the population is not in danger.

Canadian National Railway teams are at the scene assessing the damage.

According to a CN spokesperson, preliminary information indicates that about 10 cars were involved, some of which contain hazardous materials.

CN says the derailed cars are not leaking.

It is not clear what caused the derailment, nor is it known how long it will take to clear the tracks and derailed cars.