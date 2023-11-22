TSB investigating after train collision in Montreal causes minor injuries

Two trains collided at the Saint-Léonard-Montréal-Nord train station Tuesday evening.

The incident, which occurred around 6:30 p.m., involved an Exo commuter train and a freight train, according to Montreal police.

Exo, a regional public transit agency operating in the greater Montreal area, said a CN train collided with a stopped Exo commuter train. It was too early to say what caused the impact, Exo said in a media release.

The collision led to the cancellation of commuter trains on the Mascouche train line on Tuesday evening. Passengers were transferred to taxis and shuttle buses.

The impact did not appear to be serious. Urgences-Santé transported three men with minor injuries to hospital. Four others were injured but were not taken to hospital.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada deployed a team of investigators to "gather information and assess the occurrence," the agency said in a media release.