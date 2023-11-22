Content
Montreal·New

TSB investigating after train collision in Montreal causes minor injuries

The collision, which occurred on Tuesday around 6:30 p.m., involved an Exo commuter train and a freight train, according to Montreal police. 

Collision occurred at Saint-Léonard-Montréal-Nord commuter train station

CBC News ·
Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) signage is pictured outside TSB offices in Ottawa on Monday, May 1, 2023
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) is investigating after two trains collided at a station in Montreal. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

Two trains collided at the Saint-Léonard-Montréal-Nord train station Tuesday evening. 

Exo, a regional public transit agency operating in the greater Montreal area, said a CN train collided with a stopped Exo commuter train. It was too early to say what caused the impact, Exo said in a media release. 

The collision led to the cancellation of commuter trains on the Mascouche train line on Tuesday evening. Passengers were transferred to taxis and shuttle buses. 

The impact did not appear to be serious. Urgences-Santé transported three men with minor injuries to hospital. Four others were injured but were not taken to hospital. 

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada deployed a team of investigators to "gather information and assess the occurrence," the agency said in a media release.

