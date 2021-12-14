Pedestrian killed by train on Montreal's South Shore

Longueuil police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a train in Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville, Que., about 20 kilometres east Montreal.

The incident happened at around 6 p.m. at the intersection of Seigneurial Boulevard Ouest and Sir Wilfrid-Laurier Boulevard.

There is a level railroad crossing on Seigneurial Boulevard, a road with several lanes of traffic, a bike path and sidewalks.

Police have not disclosed details about the victim or the circumstances surrounding the collision.

A portion of Sir Wilfrid-Laurier Boulevard was closed temporarily as police investigated the incident.