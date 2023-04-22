Montreal drivers, keep these highway closures in mind this weekend

Drivers in the Montreal area should keep a slew of highway closures in mind while trying to get around this weekend.

Between Saturday 10 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m., Highway 40 East will be completely closed between the Langelier Boulevard exit and Anjou interchange.

During that time, all westbound lanes on Highway 40 will be closed between Langelier Boulevard and the northbound lanes of Highway 25 that lead to eastern Laval.

As for the city's west end, keep in mind that the ramp on the Saint-Pierre interchange that gets drivers from Route 138 East to Highway 20 west was closed just before midnight on Friday, and will remain closed until 5 a.m. on Monday.

As of Saturday 11 p.m., the Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine tunnel will not be accessible to people heading toward Montreal from the South Shore, as the stretch of road between Highway 25 North and the Highway 20 West exit that leads to La Prairie and Varennes will be closed.

For information about this weekend's closures and possible detours, click here.