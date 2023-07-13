2 construction site workers injured, 1 critically, in Montreal hit-and-run

A 39-year-old man is in critical condition after being struck by a hit-and-run driver, who witnesses say plowed through a construction site in the Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles borough Wednesday night.

The victim is one of two site installers who were injured in the crash, which happened around 10:20 p.m. at St-Jean-Baptiste and Industriel boulevards.

Witnesses say the driver fled the scene after forcing their vehicle through the construction site and hitting the workers. The second worker, also 39, suffered minor injuries.

In a tweet Thursday morning, Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante said her thoughts go out to the victims and she denounced an apparent lack of regard for their safety.

"The construction workers on our roads do important work in conditions that are not always easy. Impatience or recklessness toward them has no place and they deserve our full respect, no matter the detours required," she wrote.

Montreal police are investigating and are still searching for the driver.