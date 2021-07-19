Traffic-calming measures coming to busy Pierrefonds-Roxboro street following fatal crash

In a special meeting Monday, Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough councillors voted to adopt traffic-calming measures to help slow vehicles on Lalande Boulevard, where a 15-year-old girl was struck and killed by a car last month.

Residents who live near the narrow, house-lined road in the West Island have long called it dangerous and have asked for safety measures.

Starting this week, changes coming to the street include a speed limit of 30 km/h (down from 40), more speed-limit signs and two strategically-placed speed bumps.

"We know that all of that does help and we're looking at implementing that as early as this week, starting with some of the signage," said Pierrefonds-Roxboro Mayor Dimitrios "Jim" Beis. He says the speed bumps and an electric speed radar will be added within the next few weeks.

Beis says the borough is planning on hiring an engineering firm to provide more long-term recommendations and solutions, whether they be making the street a one-way or allotting part of it to pedestrians and bikes only.

With three schools nearby, residents say there are always kids riding their bikes and plenty of pedestrians on the street.

"Right now the immediate need for us is to really secure the area and give the residents at least some sense of security," Beis said.

The borough, police and engineers have been reviewing potential changes to the boulevard for years, the mayor said, but space constraints and environmental restrictions have stood in the way of changing the infrastructure.