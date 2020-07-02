3 children killed, 7 people injured in Montérégie tractor accident

Three children have died and three others were seriously hurt in a tractor accident in a small community in Quebec's Montérégie region.

Quebec provincial police say 10 people were in the tractor in Notre-Dame-de-Stanbridge and that it had been transporting children and pieces of wood in its front shovel.

Two adults have serious injuries as well, and two other adults were lightly injured.

Police say for a reason they have yet to determine those in the shovel fell from the vehicle at around 7 p.m. Wednesday.

