'I've got this': West Island teacher turns breast cancer fight into one-woman play

Tracey McKee began chronicling her battle with a rare form of breast cancer on her blog, In The Pink.

Now that her cancer is in remission, McKee has created a one-woman play inspired by her experience.

McKee, a broadcaster and co-chair of the media arts department at John Abbott College, was diagnosed with a rare form of breast cancer called triple negative in August 2017.

After six months of chemotheraphy, a partial mastectomy and a year of immunotherapy, McKee was finally cancer-free.

That doesn't mean her journey is over, though.

"Cancer is not just a physical disease," she told CBC Montreal's Daybreak recently. "Even once treatment is over and you're cancer-free, you're never fully in remission."

She says the threat of cancer is something she'll have to live with for the rest of her life. She's had to learn to cope with the emotional toll it took on her.

Giving back

One bright spot was the community she found at the West Island Cancer Wellness Centre.

She wanted to find a way to give back to this organization that helped her so much, so she's staging a one-woman play about her experience, as a fundraiser.

McKee won a makeover from the West Island Cancer Wellness Centre and the Plaza Pointe Claire. Now she's giving back to the wellness centre with her one-woman show, I've got this. (Tracey McKee/Facebook)

Tickets are $40 for the one-woman show, which runs for one night only, and all proceeds will be donated to the wellness centre.

McKee has a background in theatre, but she's the first to admit she's never performed anything like this before.

"It was a little bit insane because I booked the theatre and got the ball rolling before I even wrote the show," she joked.

Sharing her joy

The play, called I've Got This, includes monologues and music performed by McKee, exploring her diagnosis, treatment and everything that came after.

"Singing is part of my journey. It's how I share my joy," she said. She admits she's by no means a professional singer, but she enjoyed taking guitar lessons while she was going through chemotherapy.

Some of the moments in the play are painful ones, but McKee says she's approaching her story with humour.

Most of all, she's hoping to make an impact on her audience.

"If through my story they are empowered in some way, I will have done my job."

I've Got This takes place at John Abbott College's Casgrain Theatre on Saturday, Nov. 9. Tickets are $40, and the event runs from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. All proceeds will be donated to the West Island Cancer Wellness Centre.