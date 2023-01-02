Woman in critical condition after Town of Mount Royal shooting

A woman in her 30s remains in critical but non-life-threatening condition following a New Year's Day shooting in the Montreal area.

Several 911 calls were made at around 8:30 p.m. Sunday about gunshots near the corner of Lucerne and Côté-de-Liesse roads in the Town of Mount Royal, according to Montreal police spokesperson Mariane Allaire Morin.

Witnesses say someone in a car driving through the area opened fire at a parked vehicle, hitting a woman inside before fleeing the scene.

A bullet left a hole on the targeted car. (Stéphane Grégoire/Radio-Canada)

The woman was taken to hospital with critical upper body injuries and is out of danger.

There were two other people in the parked car. One ran away, and the other was not injured.

No suspects have been identified yet.