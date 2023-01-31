Off-island commuters fed up with Île-aux-Tourtes traffic crunch after Quebec closes lanes

If traffic doesn't soon improve on the Île-aux-Tourtes bridge, Tanja Minisini says she may be forced to consider drastic measures.

"I shouldn't have to change jobs, because I can't get to my work," said Minisini, who lives in Saint-Lazare, Que., is a town council member there and commutes to Town of Mount Royal for work.

"I'm seriously considering selling my house."

The Île-aux-Tourtes bridge serves as a link between the Montreal, Vaudreuil-Dorion and other rapidly growing off-island suburbs.

Last month, the Transport Ministry closed yet another lane on the bridge, leaving it with two lanes open in each direction. The lanes are closed indefinitely for repair work.

Tanja Minisini, a town councillor in Saint-Lazare, Que., who works in Town of Mount Royal, says traffic on the Île-aux-Tourtes bridge is unbearable and the province needs to come up with more concrete solutions. (CBC)

During peak hours, Minisini says she's on the road almost four hours per day.

"It's gotten to the point where I stay at work until 6:15 [pm] and then try to get home and even then it could take me an hour."

"It's not feasible to keep doing this."

The ministry was expected to meet with off-island officials on Tuesday. For now, a spokesperson for the ministry is urging commuters to ditch their cars.

As of last Sunday, a reserved lane for buses and emergency vehicles near the bridge was made available in both directions.

"Take public transit. It is going to be way easier," said Sarah Bensadoun. "Make sure to verify on Quebec 511 the road conditions and see if there are other options for you."

Sarah Bensadoun, a spokesperson for Quebec's Transport Ministry, says public transit is the best solution for off-island commuters while repair work forces the closure of lanes on the Île-aux-Tourtes bridge. (CBC)

The mayor of Saint-Lazare says the suggestion is out of touch with the reality of off-island commuters.

"Trains are limited, times are limited because we share the rails with CP," said Geneviève Lachance. "Public transit is very nice in theory but when you don't have any options, I'm not sure what they expect us to do."

The bridge was inaugurated in 1965. After nearly 60 years, it needs to be replaced.

The contract for the construction of a new bridge is expected to be signed some time this year, which, according to the Transport Ministry, would "mark the imminent start" of planning to build the new the structure.

The new bridge is earmarked in the province's infrastructure plan for the years 2022 to 2032. In the past, the government has said it plans to replace the new bridge by 2027.