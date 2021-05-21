'Mistakes can happen': Human error to blame for Île-aux-Tourtes bridge closure

Transport Minister Francois Bonnardel can't say when the Île-aux-Tourtes bridge will reopen, but on Friday he acknowledged that human error is to blame for the structural issues that led to its shutdown a day earlier.

Dozens of steel rods meant to reinforce the aging structure were damaged during regular maintenance work.

One of those rods was severed on April 30 and a lane was closed as a result.

"Mistakes can happen," the minister said. "I don't want to blame anyone, but we're working with humans."

Another rod was damaged rod on May 12, leading to a second lane being closed. Inspections revealed that about 40 rods were in bad shape.

The Île-aux-Tourtes bridge is a vital link for commuters, connecting Montreal's West Island to Vaudreuil-Dorion via Highway 40. In peak times, about than 87,000 vehicles use the bridge daily, including 10,000 trucks. The closure is causing traffic nightmare for drivers.

Bonnardel apologized for the inconvenience "that they are experiencing since last night, and they will continue to experience for a few days."

He did not provide a more specific timeline.

"I remain an eternal optimist, and I can't imagine the bridge being closed long term," Bonnardel said. "[But] it is true that currently, we cannot give you a specific timeline."

For now, traffic is being diverted by Highways 20 and 30, and the ministry has cancelled the toll on Highway 30 until the bridge reopens.

"Closing the bridge was the only responsible decision that could be taken," the minister said. "What I can tell you right now is that work will be carried out 24/7."

The minister insists the bridge is safe.

The structure, built in 1965, has had to undergo costly repairs in recent years. By 2018, the government had already injected $87 million to maintain the bridge and another $45 million was expected to be spent by 2028.

The Quebec government is planning to replace the bridge by 2027.