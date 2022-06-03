Tour de l'Île bike festival to roll through Montreal streets this weekend

A "party in motion" is taking place in Montreal this weekend, passing through seven boroughs as part of an annual biking event will close down dozens of city blocks to car traffic.

The Go Bike Montréal Festival includes a daytime, one-way, 36-kilometre, no-cars route on Sunday, also known as the Tour de l'Île de Montréal. It's notable for drawing thousands of participants and for snarling traffic in the city.

"The event is such a celebration of safe cycling all around the city. Open streets, open for people of all ages," said Jean-François Rheault, president of Vélo-Québec, the organization behind the event.

"The demand has been really great. I think people are really excited to cycle together after the pandemic."

Roads will be closed from about 8:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. Participants need to register and pay in advance to participate, but the event — which is not a race, but instead a tour of the city — is open to all ages.

The Tour la Nuit takes place in Montreal Friday night. Before heading out, drivers should check the map to see which roads are closed. (Kim McNairn/CBC)

Participants are encouraged to complete the loop at their own pace, finishing and starting from the same place. There is no specific starting or finishing point, but instead three access points for participants to enter — La Fontaine, MacDonald or Angrignon parks.

The three parks will offer toilets, water, handwashing stations, information and first aid for the cyclists.

As part of the festival, there's also the Tour la nuit Friday night, a 22-kilometre route through four boroughs, running from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Rheault said about 15,000 participants are expected for each of the events.

Along with permanent employees and contractual workers, there are some 1,750 trained volunteers involved in bringing the festival to life.

The Tour de l'Île was cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic. It was revived in 2021, but later in the season than usual. Traditionally, the event is held in June.

"We're very happy to welcome everyone," said Rheault.

The festival attracts people who may be cycling on Montreal streets for the first time, enjoying the safety of closed streets, he said. It may also be the farthest a participant has ever ridden a bike at one time, he added.

The Go Bike Montréal Festival includes a daytime, one-way 36-kilometre, car-free route on Sunday. (Google Maps)

Cycling is often a simple solution to complex problems such as the need to reduce traffic, get exercise and improve the environment, he said.

Montreal has made a lot of progress when it comes to improving bike paths and safety, "but we need better infrastructure to bring this to the next level," said Rheault.