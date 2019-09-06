Quebec tourist back after 2-year ordeal following fatal boating accident in Cuba

Toufik Benhamiche is back in Quebec after two years of what his lawyer calls "exile."

In December, Benhamiche was convicted and given a four-year suspended sentence, more than a year after the motorboat he was driving on a tourist excursion veered out of control and killed a woman from Ontario.

Benhamiche had been serving the sentence in the community because his case was subject to appeal, but he was not permitted to leave Cuba until this week.

Cuba's highest court allowed him to leave the country, but it did not overturn the conviction, according to Benhamiche's Montreal-based lawyer, Julius Grey.

"It was quite a difficult period of pressure and demands, and back-and-forth memos before he was allowed to get on the plane," Grey told CBC Friday.

Benhamiche returned home to Mascouche Saturday.

"Right now, all I can think of is thank God that this ordeal is over. He's back with his wife and daughters, and he can resume his old life."

​Benhamiche's family has also filed a lawsuit in Canada against travel operator Sunwing, alleging Benhamiche was given little instruction on how to operate the craft, and was assured it was easy to use and not dangerous.

Grey says his client will continue to pursue the suit, saying he "suffered serious damages."