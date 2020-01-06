Jacob, 8, wanted a Toronto Maple Leafs cake. The bakery used the Maple Leaf Foods logo instead

A Mascouche, Que., family is laughing off an error by their local bakery that marred their son's eighth birthday celebration last weekend.

They had requested a cake with the Toronto Maple Leafs logo for Jacob, a diehard Leafs fan — just like the cake he'd received for previous birthdays.

Jacob's stepmother, Tania Lévesque, said the bakery told her it didn't have a Maple Leafs template on hand, so she suggested doing a Google search for an image that could be reproduced with icing.

Jacob's father, Mathieu Bertrand, picked up the cake from the bakery on the way to a Montreal hockey arena for his son's party Saturday.

To his surprise, instead of the NHL team's logo, atop the cake was the logo for Maple Leaf Foods.

Instead of the Toronto Maple Leafs logo, the cake had the logo for Maple Leaf Foods. (Submitted by Tania Lévesque)

With no time to find a new cake, they continued on to the party.

"We had a good laugh," said Lévesque, whose post about the incident has been widely shared on Facebook.

She declined to name the bakery as she is a regular there and does not want to give them negative attention.

Lévesque said the other kids in attendance ate the cake but were a little confused about the logo.

"They don't know anything about cold cuts," she said.

Jacob, however, gave it a thumbs down and refused to eat the cold-cut-themed cake.

In past years, the correct logo was on the little Leafs fan's cake. (Submitted by Tania Lévesque)

Jacob has been a Toronto Maple Leafs fan since he was five.

While his father and grandfather cheer on the Habs, Jacob wears his Toronto Maple Leafs toque and the jersey of his favourite player, John Tavares.

"I don't know where he gets that," Lévesque said.

She says Jacob and the family had a fun birthday despite the mix-up.