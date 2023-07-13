Tornado watch issued for parts of southern Quebec, including Montreal

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has issued a tornado watch for several parts of southern Quebec, including the greater Montreal area.

The alert was issued shortly before 10 a.m. Thursday and warns people that conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms "with the potential to produce tornadoes."

"We're already starting to see some showers that have moved into Quebec — thunderstorms are just on the doorstep," said Monica Vaswani, a warning preparedness meteorologist for ECCC, in an interview.

Asked how likely it is for a tornado to actually touch down in Quebec, Vaswani said a watch alert from ECCC is a good indication that "all of the ingredients are available for a tornado to be produced."

"Relative to a day where you would only get, for example, a severe thunderstorm watch [alert], there is a higher potential today that there could be a tornado produced out of the system," she said.

Strong winds, large hail and heavy rainfall are also possible in the afternoon and evening on Thursday. ECCC advises the public to take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.

In an emailed statement to Radio-Canada, city of Montreal spokesperson Gonzalo Nunez said the city is closely monitoring the development of the situation.

"Montreal is ready to intervene with its teams if damage occurs to municipal infrastructure and facilities, such as sewer backups, floods, water main breaks, fallen trees on public roads," he wrote.

Citizens can also call 311 to report flooding and other related issues. For an emergency situation involving the health and safety of people or the safety of a building, people can call 911 for help.

Tornado watches were also issued for other areas, including the Laurentians, Lanaudière, Lacolle and Mauricie regions and cities such as Drummondville, Saint-Hyacinthe, Victoriaville, Bécancour and Gatineau.

How to prepare and stay safe

Vaswani is advising people to keep an eye on ECCC weather alerts in Quebec, which can be found here.

She says to also be on the lookout for weather that occurs during a regular thunderstorm, including lightning, rumbling thunder and hail. A green sky could also be an indication of an imminent tornado.

"If you do start to encounter any of these conditions, you want to head indoors immediately," she said.

In the event of a tornado warning, Vaswani says people should get to the lowest possible level of their home, preferably a basement, and keep away from windows and sharp objects. A fully enclosed space, such as a bathtub, can also provide some protection.

"You definitely want to be indoors," she said. While a vehicle is not an ideal place to be during a tornado, if you do find yourself in that situation, keep low and hunker down in your vehicle, Vaswani says.