Severe thunderstorm watch in Montreal, tornado watch in Saint-Jérôme
A severe thunderstorm north of Montreal could possibly produce a tornado this evening, Environment Canada warns.
Take cover if you see threatening weather approaching, Environment Canada warns
A tornado watch is in effect for Saint-Jérôme and Lachute, downgraded from a warning shortly before 9 p.m. Sunday.
The Laurentians region is also under a tornado watch.
If you see a funnel of clouds with swirling debris, take cover immediately, the agency says.
In Montreal and Laval, a severe thunderstorm watch is in effect.
In the east-end Ottawa neighbourhood of Orléans, at least one tornado touched down Sunday evening, uprooting trees and damaging homes.
