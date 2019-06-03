Severe thunderstorm watch in Montreal, tornado watch in Saint-Jérôme

A severe thunderstorm north of Montreal could possibly produce a tornado this evening, Environment Canada warns.

A tornado watch is in effect for Saint-Jérôme and Lachute, downgraded from a warning shortly before 9 p.m. Sunday.

The Laurentians region is also under a tornado watch.

If you see a funnel of clouds with swirling debris, take cover immediately, the agency says.

In Montreal and Laval, a severe thunderstorm watch is in effect.

In the east-end Ottawa neighbourhood of Orléans, at least one tornado touched down Sunday evening, uprooting trees and damaging homes.