Montreal·Video

Cleanup begins in Mascouche, Que., after tornado strikes with wind speeds reaching 220 km/h

Environment Canada has confirmed a category F2 tornado with speeds between 180 and 220 km/h struck Mascouche, Que. on Monday, severely damaging 50 houses.  

A man in his 60s was killed after the shed he took shelter in was swept up by the tornado

CBC News ·

Mascouche, Que., surveys damage from tornado

Montreal

1 hour ago
0:35
One man is dead and up to 100 people have been displaced after their homes were damaged by a tornado that ripped through Mascouche, Que., late Monday afternoon. (Credit: The Canadian Press/Ryan Remiorz) 0:35

Environment Canada confirms the tornado that struck Mascouche, Que., on Monday travelled three kilometres across the community with winds reaching between 180 and 220 km/h.

An estimated 50 homes were destroyed by the category F2 storm. A man in his 60s was killed after the shed he had taken shelter in was destroyed.

Guillaume Tremblay, the mayor of Mascouche, says the cleanup is expected to take many days.

"You'd think it's a scene from an American movie, but we're in Quebec," said Tremblay from the community about 40 kilometres northeast of Montreal.

He said his heart goes out to the family of the man who died.

"It's a sad episode," he said. "I think it's a human reflex to want to run and find shelter."

WATCH | Tornado leaves destruction in its wake northeast of Montreal 

Tornado leaves destruction in its wake northeast of Montreal, kills man

CBC News

14 hours ago
1:13
The Canadian Red Cross is deploying teams to Mascouche, Que., where the organization is expecting to help 50 to 100 people displaced by a tornado that touched down there Monday, killing one man. 1:13

with files from Radio-Canada's Tout un matin

