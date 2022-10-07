Unions denounce Quebec's plan to ask teachers to supervise students' toothbrushing

Quebec is preparing to rollout a supervised toothbrushing program in elementary schools and daycares with hopes of drilling in good hygiene habits early on, but teachers' unions say the plan needs to be pulled.

The initiative would see dentists and hygienists training teachers so that they can then supervise their students' brushing habits daily.

According to the president of the Fédération des syndicats de l'enseignement (FSE-CSQ), there's too many gaps in staffing that need to be filled before teachers can take on extra tasks.

"Teachers have enough to do without us starting to require them to supervise the brushing of students' teeth," Josée Scalabrini said.

"Let's start by fixing the [staff] shortage problem and then we'll see who can replace the tooth fairy."

The Quebec supervised toothbrushing program with fluoridated toothpaste was developed by the province's health ministry in 2017, but its implementation was delayed due to the pandemic.

The program will be implemented progressively by various regional health authorities as the Ministry of Health aims to prioritize locations that serve disadvantaged communities as that's where dental care is most lacking, the province said in a statement.

It's still not clear exactly where the program will be implemented and when.

The goal, however, is to ensure that, by 2025, 80 per cent of children will receive daily supervised toothbrushing in elementary schools, and 65 per cent in daycares.

But the FSE-CSQ isn't the only union against the move.

Nicolas Prévost, head of Fédération québécoise des directions d'établissement d'enseignement (FQDE), said teachers are overwhelmed at work and don't need more to do.

In the Eastern Townships, Richard Bergevin, president of the Syndicat de l'enseignement de l'Estrie, said schools do not have to play the role of parent.

"We think it's not our role to make sure that the children brush their teeth every day," he said.

"We are specialized in reading, writing, mathematics and all that comes with that."

Teachers cannot shoulder burden alone

Dr. Marie-Claude Roy, president of the province's pediatric association, Association des pédiatres du Québec, said it's a good initiative and more cavity prevention education is needed. It's especially important for young children before they enter elementary, she said.

Regardless, the government cannot put the burden solely on the shoulders of daycares and schools, she said.

She said any such program should only be launched in collaboration with all the players involved.

But the Quebec Provincial Association of Teachers wasn't consulted at all, said its president, Heidi Yetman.

"Of course I think it's really important, dental health, and I think it's really important for small children to learn how to brush their teeth," she said.

"However, this is not a teacher's job."

The profession is lacking in teachers as schools struggle to attract and retain new staff, she said. This would be yet another burden put on the backs of teachers, she said. Her union is working to reduce workload on teachers and would likely fight the initiative, she said.

Like Bergevin, she suggested the province hire specialists to come in to teach and supervise teeth brushing.

"I understand that the program could be very interesting," Yetman said. "But it's not a teacher's responsibility."