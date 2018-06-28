Crown wants Tony Accurso to spend 5 years in prison

Sentencing arguments are underway at the Laval courthouse for former construction boss Tony Accurso, who was found guilty on all five counts in his Laval fraud and corruption trial earlier this week.

The prosecution argued that Accurso should receive a sentence of five years in prison and that he should be ordered to pay damages of up to $1.6 million to the City of Laval.

Crown prosecutor Richard Rougeau said it is difficult to determine the exact amount the system of corruption cost Laval but he says there was at a very minimum, a loss of $1.6 million.

Accurso was accused of being part of a system of corruption that eliminated all competition for municipal contracts in Laval between 1996 and 2010.

He faced five charges: conspiracy to commit acts of corruption, conspiracy to commit fraud, fraud over $5,000, municipal corruption, and aiding in a breach of trust.

Rougeau also said Accurso's actions were premeditated and that he has shown very little remorse for his actions, including denying his part in a system of corruption.

Defence wants 2 years, max

In his arguments before Superior Court Justice James Brunton, Accurso's lawyer Marc Labelle asked for a conditional sentence of 18 to 24 months.

Labelle said the system of corruption in place in Laval was not something Accurso orchestrated.

"He did not create this system, it was imposed on him," Labelle said. "This system was imposed by [former Laval mayor] Gilles Vaillancourt."

Labelle said he does not agree with the prosecution's argument that Accurso should pay damages to the City of Laval.

He said if the system of corruption didn't exist, Accurso would have made a lot more money.

"It is a crime of tolerance," Labelle said.

"Yes, Accurso should have put his foot down [against the system] but he didn't."