Former construction boss Tony Accurso sentenced to 4 years in prison

Former construction boss Tony Accurso, who was found guilty on all five counts in his Laval fraud and corruption trial last week, has been sentenced to serve four years in prison.

The sentence came down at the Laval courthouse, Thursday morning. Accurso will serve time but he will not have to reimburse the City of Laval any damages.

Accurso faced five charges: conspiracy to commit acts of corruption, conspiracy to commit fraud, fraud of over $5,000, municipal corruption, and aiding in a breach of trust.

He was accused of being part of a system of corruption that eliminated all competition for municipal contracts in Laval between 1996 and 2010.

In his arguments before Superior Court Justice James Brunton, Accurso's lawyer Marc Labelle asked for a conditional sentence of 18 to 24 months.

Labelle said the system of corruption in place in Laval was not something Accurso orchestrated.

The prosecution argued that Accurso should receive a sentence of five years in prison and should be ordered to pay damages of up to $1.6 million.

Crown prosecutor Richard Rougeau said it is difficult to determine the exact amount the system of corruption cost Laval, but he says there was, at a very minimum, a loss of $1.6 million.