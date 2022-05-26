Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Tony Accurso receives 4-year sentence for contract corruption

Accurso has until June 1 to report to prison

CBC News ·
Quebec's Court of Appeal upheld Accurso's conviction in 2018 for having participated in a system of corruption related to construction contracts in Laval. (Ryan Remiorz/Canadian Press)

Former construction boss Tony Accurso will have to surrender to prison authorities to serve a four-year sentence. 

In a 76-page judgment, Quebec's Court of Appeal upheld his conviction in 2018 for colluding over public contracts in Laval.

Accurso, who had appealed his guilty verdict and his sentence, has until Wednesday, June 1 to report to prison.

His lawyer, Marc Labelle, could apply to the Supreme Court of Canada for leave to appeal.

More to come

with files from Radio-Canada

