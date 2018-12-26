Cod ice fishing in Ste-Anne-de-la-Pérade is a go, despite weather woes

Despite the warm weather earlier this week, ice fishing for cod began on time Wednesday morning in Ste-Anne-de-la-Pérade​, a small community east of Trois-Rivieres that attracts up to 100,000 visitors to its river every winter.

Tomcod, a type of cod also known as winter cod, trigger the annual operation on the Ste-Anne River starting in November.

Members of the Ste-Anne River Outfitters Association​ first ensure the ice is thick enough to support cabins by pouring water over it. This thickens the ice faster than if left solely to the moving river underneath.

When it's thick enough, the association starts drilling holes for fishing and installing its cabins.

But last week, 60 millimetres of rain forced the association to remove the cabins it had already installed. Still, it managed to set up 100 by opening day Wednesday and plans to install another 375 by the end of the week.

About 100 cabins were already installed on the Ste-Anne River by opening day Dec. 26. (Pierre-Alexandre Bolduc/Radio-Canada)

Tourism draw for Mauricie

The association's president, Steve Massicotte, said the warm weather may have set profits from the fishing back a few thousand dollars, but it's not nearly as bad as previous years' weather woes.

"We're already privileged to be able to start on time this year. Sometimes, we've had to wait until Jan. 5," Massicotte said.

"It's all part of Mother Nature and the winter season."

The fishing brings nearly $6 million in economic spinoffs to the Mauricie region. The activity attracts people from all over the province, as well as tourists from around the world.

By Wednesday, a number of Toronto families had made their way there for the winter activity.

Lucie Miron brought her grandchildren ice fishing in Ste-Anne-de-la-Pérade on opening day Wednesday. (Radio-Canada)

The ice had made its way back up to 24 inches thick by Wednesday, "so it's super secure," Massicotte said.

Ice fishing on the river is a holiday tradition for Lucie Miron and her husband, who were there with their children Wednesday morning.

"It's really important because we love doing it with the kids. It's a family event for us," she said from inside one of the cabins.

In February, the municipality holds its Tomcod Ice Fishing Festival, which includes a number of outdoor activities and entertainment.