Farewell, Pleky: Montreal Canadiens and Tomas Plekanec agree to part ways

Tomas Plekanec's time with the Habs has come to an end.

After playing 1,001 regular season games in the NHL, including 984 games with the Montreal Canadiens, general manager Marc Bergevin announced today that Plekanec will be placed on unconditional waivers Saturday in order to terminating his contract.

The native of Kladno, Czech Republic, known for his turtlenecks and feisty two-way play, recorded 233 goals and 375 assists.

Plekanec also played in 94 career playoff games, registering 18 goals and 35 assists.

On Oct. 15, Plekanec suited up for his 1,000th NHL game against the Detroit Red Wings, scoring his lone goal of the season.

Plekanec was selected in the third round by the Canadiens in the 2001 NHL Draft.

He had been an assistant captain from the 2010-11 season through the 2017-18 campaign.