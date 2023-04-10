Young child dies after being seriously injured in Beauce, Que., home

A young child has died after being seriously injured at a home in Beauce, Que., on Monday morning, police say.

Provincial police say they responded to a 911 call shortly after 10 a.m. for a seriously injured child under five in a residence in the municipality of Saint-Côme-Linière.

The child was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead.

The nature of the injuries and the circumstances of the incident have not yet been made public by the Sûreté du Québec.

Investigators are on site and the coroner has been notified, police say.