Toddler dies after being injured at Quebec daycare

Quebec provincial police are investigating the death of a young child died who was injured at a daycare in L'Assomption, Que. Tuesday.

Sûreté du Québec (SQ) Sgt. Ève Brochu-Joubert, said a boy under the age of three sustained serious injuries. He was brought to hospital where he died.

An investigation is currently underway to establish the cause and circumstances surrounding the death. Brochu-Joubert says police will be interviewing the child's family and daycare workers and an autopsy will be carried out.

Police did not confirm what kind of daycare it was. No arrests have been made.