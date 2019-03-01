Quebec's top court to rule on appeal of $15B tobacco judgment

Three tobacco companies will find out today if they must pay $15 billion to 100,000 Quebecers.

Quebec's Court of Appeal will decide whether to uphold a Superior Court ruling in two class-action lawsuits against the companies. The decision will be delivered at 4 p.m.

In 2015, a Quebec Superior Court justice ruled in favour of two groups representing Quebec smokers, which argued the companies didn't warn their customers about the dangers of smoking.

Imperial Tobacco, Rothmans Benson & Hedges and JTI-MacDonald were ordered to pay for punitive and moral damages. The companies appealed the decision in 2016.

"It's a lot of money, but when you look at the number of people concerned in that class action, 100,000 people, it's not that much," said Mario Bujold, strategic advisor for the Quebec Council of Tobacco and Health.

If the judgment is upheld through any further appeals, plaintiffs might expect to see $24,000 to $100,000, depending on the illnesses they contracted, Bujold told CBC Montreal's Daybreak.

"It's not that much for people who have lost their quality of lives or who died prematurely."

Lawsuits were filed 11 years ago

The two lawsuits were first filed separately in 1998 and were heard together in 2012.

One suit, known as the Blais file, involves individuals who became seriously ill from smoking. The other, the Létourneau file, was launched by a group whose members say they are unable to quit smoking.

Some 76 witnesses testified over 251 days of hearings. Nearly 43,000 documents were deposited as evidence, including internal tobacco company documents that showed smokers didn't know or understand the risks associated with cigarettes.

In June 2015, Superior Court Justice Brian Riordan ruled that the tobacco companies chose profits over the health of their customers in lengthy 276-page ruling.

The case was believed to be the biggest class action in Canada's history.

In his judgment, Riordan concluded that the tobacco industry has known since the 1950s that cigarettes cause lung cancer.

JTI-Macdonald Corp. issued a statement minutes later, saying it "strongly believes that the evidence presented at trial does not justify the court's conclusions."

"Since the 1950s, Canadians have had a very high awareness of the health risks of smoking. That awareness has been reinforced by the health warnings printed on every legal cigarette package for more than 40 years."