Truck strikes 2 seniors in TMR, leaving them in critical condition

A tow truck hit two pedestrians in Town of Mount Royal (TMR) late Monday morning.

The pedestrians are both 84 years old and were seriously injured, police said. They were taken to hospital and are in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

The collision occurred around 11:20 a.m., police said, when a tow truck travelling north on Clyde Road turned left onto Dresden Avenue and hit the pedestrians as they were crossing.

Alain Côté, a spokesperson for TMR, confirmed that a municipal employee was driving the tow truck.

The driver and a second employee who witnessed the incident are being treated for nervous shock, Côté said in a statement published on social media.

He says the tow truck driver was on his way to assist another municipal vehicle that had broken down.

"Our thoughts are with all those taken to hospital following this terrible accident," said Côté.

Pedestrian lights have been in place at the intersection since 2022, he said.

Police have cordoned off the area and are investigating the circumstances that led to the incident.