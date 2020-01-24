TMR residents vote in favour of new $48.7M sports complex in referendum

Town of Mount Royal residents voted in favour of a proposed $48.7-million sports and community complex in a referendum, Sunday evening.

Touted as TMR's first municipal building to be constructed in a half century, the plan calls for three pools, a water slide, a double gymnasium, dance and art studios, an indoor track and even a weight room.

In November, 938 residents of the upscale Montreal suburb forced a referendum on the plan by signing a registry that required 931 signatures.

Opponents of the project raised concerns that the complex was larger than necessary for the community's population of 21,000.

The plan will also take over a local green space and result in higher property taxes for homeowners.

Before polling closed Sunday evening, residents offered their thoughts on the plan.

Dan Munteanu, who voted in favour, said that with a baby on the way, his family will make use of the new facility regularly.

"I think its important for the town to have an updated facility — something we can be proud of," he said.

But Nora Taji, who voted against, said she's worried about the cost of the project ballooning.

"The burden is going to be on the citizens and we already pay pretty high taxes."

Mayor Philippe Roy has been pushing for the plan since the beginning, saying that the current recreation centre and pool are in poor condition and not adapted for people with reduced mobility.

The referendum question focused specifically on a bylaw that would see the town borrow $27.8 million for the construction of the complex.

With surpluses allocated and a provincial subsidy secured, the requested financing came down to $20.3 million, the town said.

TMR predicts the building's annual operating cost would be about $1.7 million.