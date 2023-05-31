Montreal police arrest 3 suspects in connection with 2021 homicide

Montreal police have arrested three people in connection with a shooting that left an 18-year-old man dead in the Town of Mount Royal on December, 24, 2021.

The SPVM says two 20-year-old men will be charged with second-degree murder today at the Montreal courthouse. One of them was already in custody for a different crime.

Police also arrested a 20-year-old woman in Montreal who will be charged as an accomplice.

On Dec. 24, 2021, SPVM officers were called to a residence near the corner of Trenton Avenue and Aberdare Road around 1:45 a.m..

A young man had been shot multiple times inside the home where about 15 people had gathered for a party. According to police, at around 1:40 a.m. some uninvited guests walked into the home before shooting the victim multiple times.

Police say, the suspects drove away before officers arrived.

The 18-year-old man was pronounced dead in a hospital.

His death marked the 36th homicide in Montreal that year.