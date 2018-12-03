Caught in the middle: Glenmount residents continue fight to live like TMR citizens

Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce and the Town of Mount Royal are headed back to the negotiation table to decide what is to be done about Glenmount.

The 1,800 residents of Glenmount — an enclave sandwiched roughly between Laird Boulevard and Canora Avenue just north of Jean-Talon Boulevard — have lived like TMR residents for some three decades, thanks to an agreement renewed every couple of years between borough and town.

But not anymore. That agreement expires this month, and there is no new deal on the horizon.

Parents from Glenmount were surprised to learn last week that they can't register their kids for winter swimming lessons early because the agreement will be expired by the time classes start.

TMR let them know by email about two hours before online registration opened. Classes fill up fast and non-residents not only have to pay extra to join the groups, they also have to wait to register because priority is given to TMR residents.

Kids looking forward to hitting the pool or taking other lessons this January with their schoolmates are likely out of luck, but there is still hope that a new deal will be established in time for spring and summer activities.

"I am confident that we can reach an agreement that is fair and desirable to everybody," says borough Mayor Sue Montgomery.

She said she is willing to work toward a new agreement with TMR as she understand that Glenmount residents want to continue their close connections with the town — a town that borders the neighbourhood on three sides — but she has drawn a line in the sand when it comes to cost.

"I am not going to pay $150,000 to TMR for those services because it's much higher than what it actually costs them to provide those services," she said.

Negotiations hit a wall

Usually, Glenmounters can borrow books from TMR's library, attend summer camps and participate in town activities all year. An arrangement between the two French school boards means Glenmount kids even go to school in TMR.

Residents of the Glenmount neighbourhood, seen here in red, are a short distance from TMR's sports and recreation facilities, but much further from those in Côte-des-Neiges. (CBC)

According to a statement issued by TMR on Monday, the town offered to reduce the rate to as little as $60,000, but Montgomery countered with a non-negotiable amount of $20,000 — an amount, she has told CBC, that would allow Glenmounters to have priority access without covering the non-resident fees.

"The amount proposed by Sue Montgomery is negligible, and does not correspond to the actual costs," says TMR Mayor Philippe Roy in the statement.

"Above all else, I feel bad for members from Glenmount, whom we've had the longstanding pleasure of welcoming on equal terms as the residents of TMR."

Roy declined further comment, but TMR spokesperson Alain Côté said the town is open to restarting negotiations for the spring and summer activities registration.

Money better spent elsewhere: Montgomery

Montgomery recently took to Facebook, saying the borough pays $128 per resident to offer culture, sports and recreation, but the agreement with TMR raises the amount to $214 per resident of Glenmount.

"The Glenmount area's median income is $70,000 before taxes, compare with $39,200 for Côte-des-Neiges," she wrote.

It's widely believed that Glenmount was part of TMR since its 1912 founding and later ceded to Montreal in the 40s, but TMR’s records show Glenmount was only part of TMR during 2002-2006 merger. (Isaac Olson/CBC)

Montgomery withdrew the comments from her public Facebook account Monday after TMR agreed to continue negotiations but, she told CBC that Glenmount residents are "better off" than much of the borough.

The borough could use those funds to instead hire a new housing inspector or help fund non-profit organizations,

"I want to be fair," she said. "I don't want to give some more than others."

Back to the drawing board

Coun. Lionel Perez's district of Darlington covers Glenmount. He said a deal must be reached for the families of Glenmount, who rely on the close proximity of TMR's facilities.

It's an agreement, he said, the borough can afford as it earns millions of dollars in surpluses year after year, but his motion to continue the subsidy was rejected by the borough's Projet Montréal majority in October.

"It's a question of trying to be able to service the population," he said. "That's what our core service is as a borough — to be able to give them the kind of service that they deserve."

Perez said Montgomery's comments about the median income "show she doesn't know the Glenmount area because not everybody has a higher-than average income. There are pockets that, in fact, people who have a low income."

Regardless, he added, the borough can't start deciding on the level of service it offers based on average incomes of a neighbourhood.

"Our duty is to ensure you have sufficient, local services," he said.

Residents hope for resolution

Glenmount residents have been attending borough council meetings, calling the mayor's office, sending emails and posting to social media, demanding that the subsidy be renewed.

"We're extremely disappointed," said Glenmount residents' association president Christopher Deehy. "The City of Montreal does not offer services in our neighbourhood."

For those heading east on Glencoe Avenue, the road divides at Frederick Todd Park. On the left, it heads into the Town of Mount Royal. On the right is Montreal. (Isaac Olson/CBC)

Deehy said he and his fellow residents can use borough facilities, but they are much farther away and involve crossing busy boulevards if on foot or bicycle.

"My children walk to soccer and they can walk to the day camp," he said.

"They can't walk to Montreal services. Speaking personally, we don't have a plan B yet. Still just hopeful that some kind of arrangement will be negotiated."