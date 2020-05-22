67-year-old man dies after fire in Town of Mount Royal building

A 67-year-old man has died following a fire at a residential building in Town of Mount Royal early Friday morning.

The fire started on a back deck of the home on Lethbridge Avenue, and then spread to the interior.

Three people were taken to hospital. The man died in hospital and two others are being treated for burns.

The cause of the fire is not yet known. The investigation has been handed over to Montreal police.

"Investigators from the arson squad will be on site," said police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant.