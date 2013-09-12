Tip from U.S. Border Patrol leads Quebec police to body on Canadian side

Quebec provincial police found a man's body Tuesday in a wooded area close to the U.S. border near Lacolle, Que., around 75 kilometres south of Montreal.

The previous night, U.S. Border Patrol (USBP) agents took 12 people into custody who they said had crossed the border illegally from Canada into the U.S. near Rouses Point, N.Y., not far from Lacolle.

Authorities would not confirm there was any connection between the arrests and the body's discovery, but Sûreté du Québec spokesperson Sgt. Aurélie Guindon said the body was found after the SQ was notified by the USBP that "someone was missing."

Guindon said there were no signs of violence on the body and that an autopsy would be performed. She said the dead man's identity is not yet known, but he is believed to be in his 30s.

Of the 12 people detained in the U.S., 11 were from Mexico and one from Ecuador, the USBP said in a release. The Ecuadorian man will be prosecuted for alien smuggling, while eight of the Mexicans will be prosecuted for illegal entry and three for re-entry after removal.

Last year, officials noticed an increase in the number of people apprehended for crossing the Canada-U.S. border illegally, compared to previous years.